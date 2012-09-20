* Pemex aims to maintain supplies, prevent price hikes

* Mexico to import more from U.S. via pipeline

* Probe continues into cause of blaze

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Mexico's state-run oil firm, Pemex, will import more natural gas to avoid shortages and possible price hikes after a deadly fire at a gas compression station near the U.S. border disrupted supplies in the region, a company official said on Wednesday.

Several explosions and a fire killed 29 people at the facility near the northern city of Reynosa on Tuesday in one of the worst accidents in the oil and gas industry in recent years.

The station, which receives gas from Mexico's Burgos field, was damaged, and Pemex was forced to turn off a pipeline, putting a strain on local deliveries.

"The supply is guaranteed," Carlos Morales, director of Pemex exploration and development, told a Mexican radio station.

Morales said the accident has reduced the volume of natural gas Pemex handles by 700 million cubic feet (mmcf) per day.

"Because the volume from Burgos is going to decrease, it would be feasible to use pipelines from the center (of the country) with a higher load of imported gas," he said.

"We're doing everything possible to maintain ... the same price levels so that industry does not suffer any shutdowns."

Pemex produced 6.59 billion cubic feet of natural gas in 2011 and imported 791 mmcf, according to company data.

To compensate for the supply squeeze, Mexico plans to import between 250 and 300 mmcf per day from the United States via pipelines and another 200 million cubic feet per day through the Altamira port on the Gulf of Mexico.

It is also contemplating bringing in another 200 mmcf per day through the port of Manzanillo on the Pacific and could boost supply further with 100 mmcf from its Campeche fields in the Gulf.

Morales said Pemex was still investigating the cause of the accident and dismissed speculation that it may have been an attack related to drug cartel violence in the region.

Energy Minister Jordy Herrera said on Wednesday workers were doing maintenance work at the plant at the time of the explosions.