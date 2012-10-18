MEXICO CITY Oct 18 A refinery of Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex in the southwestern state of Oaxaca suffered a small fire on Thursday and the company said production had not been affected.

A tweet by the Red Cross said six people had been injured in the fire, which occurred at the Antonio Dovali Jaime refinery, part of which was undergoing maintenance. Pemex said five people were injured in the incident.

A spokeswoman for Pemex said production at the facility, which can refine up to 330,000 barrels per day (bpd), had not been affected.