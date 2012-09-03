Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 Four workers of Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex were injured after a fire broke out on Sunday at the Madero refinery in northern Mexico, the company said in a statement.
The fire, which was put out within an hour, was the second to hit the refinery in Tamaulipas state in barely two weeks. The last blaze at the plant broke out on Aug. 13.
The incident did not damage the refinery's processing plant, which continued to operate as normal, Pemex said.
The fire started while installation work was being carried out in the vent line from the battery of the hydro-desulphurization plant at the head of the refinery's vent line, Pemex said.
One of the men injured was in a serious condition, it said.
The Madero refinery processes some 186,000 barrels per day, according to Pemex's website. (Reporting By Dave Graham; editing by Christopher Wilson)
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).