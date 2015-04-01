MEXICO CITY, April 1 Mexican state-run oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that it was fighting a fire on oil platform in Campeche Bay on the Gulf of Mexico, home to the country's biggest oil field, and that some 300 workers have been evacuated.

Pemex said on Twitter that a fire had broken out on the Abkatun Permanente platform overnight and that eight firefighting boats were tackling the blaze. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)