(Adds details on fatalities, number of workers evacuated)
By Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY, April 1 At least four people died
after a fire broke out on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico
early on Wednesday, leading to the evacuation of 302 workers,
Mexican state-run oil company Pemex said.
Local emergency services said as many as 45 people were
injured in the blaze, which erupted overnight on the Abkatun
Permanente platform in the oil-rich Bay of Campeche.
Eight firefighting boats were battling the flames, Pemex
said, adding that one of the fatalities was from their company,
another was a contractor for Mexican oil services firm Cotemar
and two others have yet to be identified.
Videos posted on Twitter showed the offshore platform
engulfed in flames, lighting up the night sky, as rescue workers
looked on from nearby ships.
The fire broke out in the dehydration and pumping area of
the platform, Pemex said, though it was not yet clear what
caused it. There was no oil spill, a company spokesman said.
Authorities gave differing estimates on the number injured
in the fire. Pemex said 16 people were hurt, two of them
seriously. A spokesman for emergency services in nearby Ciudad
del Carmen said on Wednesday morning that 45 people had been
admitted with injuries.
Part of the Abkatun Pol Chuc offshore complex, the damaged
platform separates crude oil and gas from various wells to
produce around 40,000 barrels per day (bpd), output which has
now been suspended, the Pemex spokesman said.
In total, the Abkatun Pol Chuc complex produces around
300,000 bpd. Output at the rest of the site was not affected.
Mexico is the world's No. 10 crude producer at just under
2.3 million bpd, down about a third from a peak of 3.4 million
bpd in 2004.
Pemex has had a number of accidents in recent years and the
latest one comes as Mexico seeks to lure private investors to
revive its flagging oil industry.
In 2013, at least 37 people were killed by a blast at
Pemex's Mexico City headquarters, and another 26 people died in
a fire at a Pemex natural gas facility in northern Mexico in
September 2012.
Last year, Mexico finalized a reform to end Pemex's
75-year-old oil and gas monopoly, but expectations of a boom in
private investment have been tempered by the plunge in global
crude prices.
Cotemar is based in Ciudad del Carmen and provides offshore
services to Pemex, according to its website.
(Additional reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Writing by Dave
Graham; Editing by Kieran Murray, Peter Galloway and Gunna
Dickson)