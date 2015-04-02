(Adds Pemex comment that the fire has been extinguished)
By Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY, April 1 At least four people died
after a fire broke out on a Pemex oil processing platform in the
Gulf of Mexico early on Wednesday, leading to the evacuation of
302 workers, the Mexican state-run oil company said.
The fire, which burned throughout the day, erupted overnight
on the Abkatun Permanente platform in the oil-rich Bay of
Campeche. Forty-five people were treated for injuries and 16 of
them were hospitalized, two with serious injuries, Pemex said.
At 8pm (02:00 GMT) on Wednesday, Pemex said in a message on
its Twitter account that the fire had been put out.
Eight firefighting boats had been brought in to battle the
flames, Pemex said, noting that one of the fatalities was from
the state-run giant and another was a contractor for Mexican oil
services firm Cotemar. Two others have yet to be identified.
Videos posted on Twitter showed the offshore platform
engulfed in flames, lighting up the night sky, as rescue workers
looked on from nearby ships.
The fire broke out in the dehydration and pumping area of
the platform, and it was not yet clear what caused it, Pemex
said. There was no oil spill, it said.
Pemex Chief Executive Emilio Lozoya estimated the impact on
production would be small because other processing sites nearby
would pick up the slack, a company spokesman said.
Part of the Abkatun Pol Chuc offshore complex, the damaged
platform separates crude oil and gas from various wells to
process around 40,000 barrels per day (bpd), work which has now
been suspended, the Pemex spokesman said. Earlier in the day,
the spokesman had said the platform produced oil.
In total, the Abkatun Pol Chuc complex produces around
300,000 bpd. Output at the rest of the site was not affected.
Mexico is the world's No. 10 crude producer at just under
2.3 million bpd, down about a third from a peak of 3.4 million
bpd in 2004.
Pemex has had a number of accidents in recent years and the
latest one comes as Mexico seeks to lure private investors to
revive its flagging oil industry.
In 2013, at least 37 people were killed by a blast at
Pemex's Mexico City headquarters, and another 26 people died in
a fire at a Pemex natural gas facility in northern Mexico in
September 2012.
Last year, Mexico finalized a reform to end Pemex's
75-year-old oil and gas monopoly, but expectations of a boom in
private investment have been tempered by the plunge in global
crude prices.
Cotemar is based in Ciudad del Carmen and provides offshore
services to Pemex, according to its website.
(Additional reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Writing by Dave
Graham; Editing by Kieran Murray, Peter Galloway, Gunna Dickson
and Kenneth Maxwell)