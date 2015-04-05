MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican state oil giant
Pemex expects to meet its 2015 output target of 646,000 barrels
per day (bpd) for the oil-producing region where a platform
exploded last week, killing four people and leaving three more
missing, a top executive said on Sunday.
The fire broke out on Pemex's Abkatun Permanente processing
platform in the oil-rich Bay of Campeche at 3.40 a.m. local time
on Wednesday, leading to the evacuation of 302 people. The blaze
was not extinguished until 7.30 p.m that evening.
Speaking in a televised conference from Ciudad del Carmen,
on the Gulf of Mexico, Gustavo Hernandez, Pemex's head of
exploration and production, said the incident had led Pemex to
shutter production of about 220,000 bpd, with some 170,000 bpd
coming back online between Sunday and Monday.
"The original 2015 production target for the Southeast
Marine Region of 646,000 bpd of oil will be met," Pemex said in
a document accompanying Hernandez' press conference.
Mexico is the world's No. 10 crude producer at just under
2.3 million bpd, down about a third from a peak of 3.4 million
bpd in 2004. Part of the Abkatun Pol Chuc offshore complex, the
damaged platform separates crude oil and gas from various wells.
Hernandez said it was not yet known what started the fire,
adding that investigators were in the process of gaining access
to the site to ascertain the cause.
Hernandez also said that efforts were still underway to find
three people still missing.
"The search is ongoing, and so is the support of the Mexican
navy," he said. "We won't stop until we've found them."
Pemex has had a number of accidents in recent years and the
latest one comes as Mexico seeks to lure private investors to
revive its flagging oil industry.
In 2013, at least 37 people were killed by a blast at
Pemex's Mexico City headquarters, and another 26 people died in
a fire at a Pemex natural gas facility in northern Mexico in
September 2012.
Last year, Mexico finalized a reform to end Pemex's
75-year-old oil and gas monopoly, but expectations of a boom in
private investment have been tempered by the plunge in global
crude prices.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Marguerita Choy)