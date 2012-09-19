MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 Mexican imports of natural gas from the United States have not been affected by a fire at a facility in northern Mexico, state-run oil firm Pemex said on Tuesday.

A company spokeswoman said the facility held gas from Mexico's Burgos field and did not receive imports. Tuesday's fire killed 26 people in one of the worst incidents at a Pemex installation in years. (Reporting By Adriana Barrera)