MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex said on Tuesday 26 people were killed during a fire that broke out at a gas facility in the northern state of Tamaulipas.

Pemex said four of the victims were company employees while 22 were contractors. Pemex previously said 10 had died in the fire at the facility, which belongs to its exploration and production arm, PEP. (Reporting By Adriana Barrera)