MEXICO CITY, April 7 Mexico's state-controlled
oil company Pemex and U.S. private equity firm First Reserve
have signed a cooperation agreement worth up to $1 billion to
develop energy infrastructure, transportation and processing
projects, Pemex said on Tuesday.
Last month, First Reserve and BlackRock Inc took a joint
stake worth about $900 million in the second phase of Mexican
pipeline project Los Ramones.
A Pemex spokesman said the deal made public on Tuesday was
separate from the one announced last month.
