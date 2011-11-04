* Pemex said more than 40 companies signaled interest
* Contracts cover the period April 2012-March 2013
(Adds detail on auction cost)
MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex said on Friday that Petrodec Limited, a privately
owned liquefied petroleum gas trading company headquartered in
Bermuda, won a bidding process to supply gas in 2012 and 2013.
Mexico imports about a third of its gas needs and said it
had saved more than $100 million by allocating the contracts
covering the period from April 2012 to March 2013 using a
reverse auction process in which the cheapest bidder wins.
Pemex did not reveal the volume or price of the winning
offer but said the auction cost -- comprising the Mont Belvieu
reference price and a trading cost -- was $0.18 per gallon.
Pemex said in a statement more than 40 companies had
signaled interest in the reverse auction, which was used to
have gas suppliers bid down the price in real time, and
reiterated that gas purchases would be between 228,000 and
952,000 metric tonnes.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Dave Graham and Ana Isabel
Martinez; editing by Jim Marshall and Bob Burgdorfer)