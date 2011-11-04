* Pemex said more than 40 companies signaled interest

MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex said on Friday that Petrodec Limited, a privately owned liquefied petroleum gas trading company headquartered in Bermuda, won a bidding process to supply gas in 2012 and 2013.

Mexico imports about a third of its gas needs and said it had saved more than $100 million by allocating the contracts covering the period from April 2012 to March 2013 using a reverse auction process in which the cheapest bidder wins.

Pemex did not reveal the volume or price of the winning offer but said the auction cost -- comprising the Mont Belvieu reference price and a trading cost -- was $0.18 per gallon.

Pemex said in a statement more than 40 companies had signaled interest in the reverse auction, which was used to have gas suppliers bid down the price in real time, and reiterated that gas purchases would be between 228,000 and 952,000 metric tonnes. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Dave Graham and Ana Isabel Martinez; editing by Jim Marshall and Bob Burgdorfer)