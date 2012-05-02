MEXICO CITY May 2 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex posted a first-quarter net profit of 33.9 billion Mexican pesos ($2.65 billion) on Wednesday, a massive rise due to less taxes and a more favorable foreign exchange.

The company, which is heavily taxed by the government, said profits in the first quarter of 2011 were 1.54 billion pesos. Revenues in the first quarter of 2012 were 411.3 billion pesos, up from 352.7 billion pesos in the same period last year. ($1 = 12.8035 pesos at end March (Reporting By David Alire Garcia; Editing by Gary Hill)