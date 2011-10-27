* Massive loss in quarter vs profit in Q2

* Heavily indebted Pemex lost out on dollar financing

* Taxes gobble up over half of Pemex's income (Recasts throughout with details from the report)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 Mexico's state oil company Pemex posted a giant third quarter net loss of 81 billion pesos ($5.8 billion) on Thursday due to exchange losses on dollar denominated debt and taxes, despite a jump in revenues.

"The net loss ... was the result of exchange rate losses of 49.2 billion pesos ($3.5 billion), derived from the depreciation of the peso against the dollar and the payment of taxes that represent 55 percent of total income," the company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.

The Mexican peso lost more than 15 percent of its value in the third quarter due to global economic worries.

In the third quarter last year Pemex, which usually posts losses because of its heavy tax burden, lost 2.8 billion pesos, the statement said. In the April-June period of this year, Pemex posted a profit on high oil prices.

Pemex [PEMEX.UL] registered the large net loss in profit despite a 23.5 percent rise in revenue year-over-year.

The state monopoly earned 392 billion pesos in the July to September period compared with 317 billion in revenues in the third quarter of 2010.

Mexico's government relies heavily on Pemex for its financing and the company has been struggling to increase oil output after a dramatic decline at its largest aging oilfields.

Pemex, a major oil exporter to the United States, said it was able to maintain oil production in the quarter above 2.5 million barrels per day. ($1=13.8835 pesos at end Sept) (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; editing by Jim Marshall)