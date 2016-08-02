(Adds KBR comment, incorporates interest in calculation of
total judgment)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Aug 2 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday
upheld a decision confirming a $465 million judgment won through
arbitration by a unit of KBR Inc in a contract dispute
with Mexico's national oil company, Pemex.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York let stand
a decision confirming a $300 million arbitration award for KBR's
COMMISA unit in Mexico even though a Mexican court had nullified
it, and upheld a lower court ruling that added $106 million to
the judgment. The judgment also includes $59 million of
interest, court papers show.
It is unclear whether Pemex plans to make a further appeal.
The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
KBR Chief Executive Stuart Bradie in a statement said the
engineering and construction company is pleased with the
decision, over "an amount long overdue for work performed
decades ago."
The decision follows years of litigation between COMMISA and
a Pemex subsidiary that began in 2004, and which resulted in
court challenges in two separate countries.
The dispute stemmed from agreements COMMISA reached with
Pemex beginning in 1997 to build oil platforms in the Gulf of
Mexico.
Difficulties between the two companies emerged as Pemex
insisted the platforms be fully constructed before being placed
in the Gulf of Mexico, which COMMISA considered impractical,
according to court papers.
In 2004, Pemex gave notice that it intended to rescind the
contract, saying COMMISA had failed to meet various terms and
had abandoned the project. Pemex also seized the platforms,
which were largely complete, and ejected COMMISA from the work
sites.
COMMISA subsequently began legal proceedings, including an
arbitration demand filed with the International Chamber of
Commerce (ICC). An ICC tribunal in 2009 found that Pemex
breached its contracts with COMMISA and awarded $300 million.
U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan
subsequently confirmed the award in August 2010. Pemex appealed
to the 2nd Circuit and also challenged the award in Mexico,
where a court nullified it.
The 2nd Circuit then sent the case back to Hellerstein to
consider the effect of the Mexican court's ruling. He ultimately
declined to defer to that decision and again confirmed the
award.
The case is Corporación Mexicana De Mantenimiento Integral,
S. De R.L. De C.V. v. Pemex-Exploración Y Produccion, 2nd U.S.
Court of Appeals, No. 13-4022.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alden
Bentley, Steve Orlofsky and Chris Reese)