(Corrects yield to 4.824 percent)
Oct 12 Petroleos Mexicanos on Friday
added $1 billion of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue
in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
Pemex said in a statement released Friday the bond's yield
was 4.824 percent.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: PEMEX
AMT $1 BLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 06/27/2044
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 110.911 FIRST PAY 12/27/2012
MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.8 24 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/19/2012
S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A