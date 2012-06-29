Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
June 29 Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) on Thursday sold $400 million of 3(a)(2) exempt fixed rate notes guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of the United States, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PEMEX AMT $400 MLN COUPON 1.95 PCT MATURITY 12/20/2022 TYPE EX-IM NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/20/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.95 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/06/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.