MEXICO CITY, June 13 Mexico's state-owned oil firm Pemex said on Tuesday that heavy rains prompted it to suspend operations and evacuate personnel at its Salina Cruz refinery in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Tropical storm Calvin hit land near the refinery on Monday evening, dumping rain across the region. Pemex said it was waiting for conditions to improve before restarting operations.

The Salina Cruz refinery has a capacity of 330,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)