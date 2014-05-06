MEXICO CITY May 6 Two members of the board of
Mexico's national oil company Pemex said on Tuesday the company
has yet to make a decision about whether or not to sell its 9.3
percent stake in Spain's Repsol.
Pemex, which is Repsol's third-biggest stakeholder, has had
an increasingly confrontational relationship with the Spanish
oil major, due in large part to disagreements over how Repsol
handled the loss of a unit in Argentina and the degree of
influence it has allowed its Mexican partner.
Pemex is mulling a sale and has hired Credit
Agricole to handle the details, according to a
published report on Monday in Spanish online newspaper El
Confidencial, which cited unnamed financial sources.
"This is a decision for the Pemex board of directors,"
Miguel Messmacher, Mexico's deputy finance minister and a member
of Pemex's board of directors, told reporters.
"It is a subject that has not even reached the board," added
Lourdes Melgar, who is Mexico's deputy energy minister and also
a Pemex board member.
The two declined to comment further on the matter.
At current market prices, the Pemex stake in Repsol is worth
2.3 billion euros ($3.2 billion).
($1 = 0.7177 Euros)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Ana Isabel Martinez;
Editing by Paul Simao)