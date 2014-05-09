MEXICO CITY May 8 Mexico's finance minister
said on Thursday that if state oil giant Pemex opted to sell its
9.3 percent stake in Spanish peer Repsol, it would "not be a bad
decision" because the money could be invested in Mexico.
In an interview with Mexican radio, Finance Minister Luis
Videgaray said Pemex's board would take the decision
on whether to sell the stake in Repsol.
"Irrespective of what the board decides, if the decision is
to disinvest in a company like Repsol that operates outside of
Mexico so as to get this capital and invest it in the
opportunities which Pemex will have in Mexico, it wouldn't be a
bad decision," Videgaray said.
Pemex, which is Repsol's third-biggest stakeholder, has had
an increasingly confrontational relationship with the Spanish
oil major, due in large part to disagreements over how Repsol
handled the loss of a unit in Argentina and the degree of
influence it has allowed its Mexican partner.
Pemex is mulling a sale and has hired Credit Agricole
to handle the details, according to a published report
this week in Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, which
cited unnamed financial sources.
At current market prices, the Pemex stake in Repsol is worth
more than 2.3 billion euros ($3.2 billion).
