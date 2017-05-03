(Adds CFO quote, details on crude prices, export revenue and
natural gas output)
By David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY May 3 Mexican state oil company
Pemex on Wednesday reported a first quarter net profit of 87.9
billion pesos ($4.7 billion) on higher sales as crude prices
rose sharply to make its first quarterly profit since 2012.
During the year earlier period, Pemex posted a loss of 62
billion pesos.
Revenue at the company officially known as Petroleos
Mexicanos was up 55 percent to 349 billion pesos, a filing with
the Mexican stock exchange said.
The average price of Mexico's crude export mix in the first
quarter was up about 70 percent to reach $44.11 per barrel,
compared to just $25.87 per barrel during the same period last
year.
As a result, export revenue during the quarter grew a
whopping 86 percent despite the fact that crude export volumes
dipped nearly 4 percent.
"Pemex continues taking firm steps in the right direction,"
said Chief Financial Officer Juan Pablo Newman during a call
with analysts after the results were released.
First-quarter crude production stood at 2.018 million
barrels per day (bpd), down 9.5 percent from average output of
2.23 million bpd during the January-March period last year.
Meanwhile, natural gas output fell about 16 percent to 4.367
billion cubic feet per day.
Pemex hit peak crude production in 2004 with 3.4 million
barrels per day (bpd), but since then the limping giant has seen
output drop by more than 1.3 million bpd.
Long a major source of tax revenue for the government, Pemex
now contributes less than a fifth of federal revenue, down from
more than a third a few years ago.
The Mexican government continues to implement a sweeping
energy reform finalized in 2014.
The reform ended the decades-long production monopoly
enjoyed by Pemex, and led to the first-ever competitive oil
auctions and joint venture partnerships.
($1 = 18.7275 on March 31)
(Additional reporting by Adriana Barrera; editing by Grant
McCool)