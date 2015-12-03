HOUSTON Dec 3 Mexico's state-run oil company
Pemex has expanded its brand to Houston, Texas, with the first
gasoline station bearing its name outside of Mexico, the company
said on Thursday.
The station south of downtown Houston is the first of five
to open in the city, chosen for Pemex's expansion because of its
large Hispanic population and competitive gasoline station
market.
Pemex noted that gasoline sold at the Houston stations will
come from the U.S. wholesale market, not Mexico, which is
importing some 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) of U.S.-made
refined products to meet its own demand.
The company said establishing Pemex-branded stations in
Texas stems from its mandate to generate value as part of
Mexico's energy reform. Results of Pemex's entrance into the
Houston market will help gauge similar opportunities elsewhere,
the company said.
"It is an ideal place to test the brand penetration," Pemex
said.
The company noted that the stations will be franchises owned
by third parties who will determine retail fuel prices according
to Houston market conditions.
