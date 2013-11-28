MEXICO CITY Nov 27 Mexico's state-run oil
monopoly Pemex will likely discuss a potential stake in
Argentina's massive Vaca Muerta shale deposit next month, a
member of the company's board said on Wednesday.
This comes after the CEO of Argentina's national oil company
YPF, the biggest stake holder in Vaca Muerta, said he
hopes to enter into an agreement with Pemex to help develop the
shale oil and gas field in Argentina's southern Patagonia
region.
Pemex's board member, Hector Moreira, expects a possible
deal to help develop Vaca Muerta to be discussed at the firm's
next board meeting on Dec. 19.
"I would expect that the company CEO (Emilio Lozoya) will
inform" the board of his thinking on Vaca Muerta at the meeting
next month, said Moreira.
"There's interest from YPF, there's interest from Pemex, but
nothing has been finalized," he added.
Moreira said Vaca Muerta could provide Pemex with valuable
shale experience and technological know-how that the Mexican oil
giant currently lacks.
It would also help meet Pemex's goal to venture out beyond
Mexico's borders in search of new opportunities, Moreira said.
YPF estimates that the onshore Vaca Muerta deposit contains
661 billion barrels of oil and 1,181 trillion cubic feet of
natural gas, making it one of the biggest shale reserves in the
western hemisphere.
Despite Vaca Muerta's potential, so far only Dow Chemical Co
and U.S. oil company Chevron Corp have agreed to
invest in the project.
George Baker, the publisher of industry newsletter Mexico
Energy Intelligence, cited Pemex's work in Argentina in the
1990s as evidence that there could be a natural partnership
between YPF and Pemex so long as a favorable resolution is
reached between Spain's Repsol and Argentina.
The board of Repsol unanimously agreed on Wednesday
to start formal talks with Argentina over a compensation offer
for the YPF assets Buenos Aires seized last year.
The deal being negotiated will open opportunities for
foreign companies to invest in Argentina's vast untapped oil and
natural gas resources.
"Pemex could gain valuable experience onshore in Argentina
if they were in association with a company that is experienced,"
Baker said.
He added that Pemex is unlikely to attract private sector
investment to develop its own ample but largely untapped shale
resources due to high political risks.
Pemex would probably be better off, he said, if a broad
energy reform is passed by Mexico's Congress that could lure
experienced U.S. oil companies to northern Mexico, where the
booming Eagle Ford shale deposit in Texas likely extends.
"What Mexico really needs is to find a way to get all those
small-cap and mid-cap companies operating in Texas to bring
their expertise across the border," said Baker.