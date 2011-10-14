KUALA LUMPUR Oct 14 Malaysia's Pembinaan BLT has sold 1.1 billion ringgit ($350.5 million)of Islamic bonds, part of an earlier established 10 billion ringgit funding programme.

The company, a government subsidiary which builds police housing and facilities, sold three-year paper at 3.60 percent, five-year paper at 3.75 percent and the seven-year tranche at 3.95 percent.

The 10-year portion was priced at 4.10 percent, the 12-year paper at 4.25 percent and the 15-year tranche at 4.45 percent, the company said in a statement.

It received an order book of 7.0 times the initial deal size of 1.1 billion ringgit, it said.

($1 = 3.139 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Razak Ahmad)