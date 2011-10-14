KUALA LUMPUR Oct 14 Malaysia's Pembinaan BLT
has sold 1.1 billion ringgit ($350.5 million)of Islamic bonds,
part of an earlier established 10 billion ringgit funding
programme.
The company, a government subsidiary which builds police
housing and facilities, sold three-year paper at 3.60 percent,
five-year paper at 3.75 percent and the seven-year tranche at
3.95 percent.
The 10-year portion was priced at 4.10 percent, the 12-year
paper at 4.25 percent and the 15-year tranche at 4.45 percent,
the company said in a statement.
It received an order book of 7.0 times the initial deal size
of 1.1 billion ringgit, it said.
($1 = 3.139 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Razak Ahmad)