North Korea releases American detainee on humanitarian grounds-KCNA
SEOUL, June 15 North Korea said on Thursday it has released American Otto Warmbier "on humanitarian grounds" after he had been held prisoner for 17 months.
JAKARTA, April 20 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday his administration wants fairer trade with Indonesia, as Washington reviews a number of countries with which it has trade deficits.
After meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Pence said the U.S. was interested in a "win-win relationship" with Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
Indonesia is one of 16 countries under review for having a trade surplus with the United States.
Pence also called for cooperation on fighting terrorism and maintaining freedom of navigation in the region.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton)
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.