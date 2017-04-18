FOREX-Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. 9 after weak U.S. data
TOKYO, April 18 Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence did not discuss currencies in the first round of a bilateral economic dialogue, a senior government official said.
"Currencies were not discussed at all," the official told reporters after the economic dialogue. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)
June 14 The dollar index on Wednesday fell to its lowest since Nov. 9 against a basket of major currencies that measure its strength after the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. CPI and retail sales data.
LONDON, June 14 The dollar steadied on Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy statement widely expected to raise interest rates for the third time in six months but also to signal doubts over how soon it may make its next move.