LONDON May 17 Car dealer Pendragon said new UK car sales rose 16.7 percent in the first three months of 2013 and that used vehicle sales had grown for the 15th successive quarter.

The company, which runs 250-plus retail outlets, trading as Stratstone, Evans Halshaw and Quicks, on Friday said its new car margins rose by 20 basis points in the three months to the end of March and that it was outperforming the UK new car market.

New car registrations in Britain rose 7.4 percent in the first three months of 2013 compared with the first quarter of 2012, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Rising car sales have provided a rare source of good news in Britain over the past year, while the wider economy dipped in and out of recession. New registrations have grown strongly since the start of the year, in contrast to falls in Germany - Europe's biggest car market - and France.

New car sales rose for the 14th month running in April, up 14.8 percent on the year and the best April since 2008, said the SMMT.

The auto retailer said underlying used vehicle volumes increased 3.2 percent during the quarter, their 15th successive quarter of year-on-year growth. Used vehicle margins improved by 40 basis points during the quarter, it said.

Chief executive Trevor Finn said the dealer's performance so far this year had been "encouraging" and that it continues to trade in line with expectations.

Rival dealer Inchcape on Thursday said like-for-like new car sales rose 5.8 percent in the first four months of the year, driven by strong demand for premium and luxury vehicles. {ID:nWLB002Z6]