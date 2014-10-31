LONDON Oct 31 Britain's largest car dealership
Pendragon said on Friday that it expected its full-year
results to be ahead of expectations as it posted strong
third-quarter profits boosted by robust sales in used and new
cars.
Pendragon, which runs more than 250 retail outlets and
trades under the names Stratstone, Evans Halshaw and Quicks
across Britain, said its gross profitability rose by 28.8
percent in the three months to Sept. 30.
The firm is expected to post full-year pre-tax profits of
53.48 million pounds (85.41 million US dollar), according to
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters, up from 44.2 million in
2013.
(1 US dollar = 0.6262 British pound)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Karolin Schaps)