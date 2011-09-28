* Says to pay $90.1 mln for ContentGuard

* To hold 90.1 pct stake in co

* Time Warner to hold the rest (Follows alerts)

Sept 28 Mobile satellite services operator Pendrell Corp said its unit will buy a majority stake in privately held ContentGuard Holdings Inc for $90.1 million in cash.

Pendrell's unit, Pendrell Technologies LLC, will own a 90.1 percent stake in California-based ContentGuard on closing of the transaction.

Time Warner will own the remaining stake of ContentGuard, which was spun out of Xerox PARC in 2000. Time Warner will also be entitled to appoint a representative to the ContentGuard board.

ContentGuard licenses digital rights management patents. Its license programs provide access to over 260 issued patents and over 160 pending patent applications worldwide.

Shares of Pendrell closed at $2.11 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)