Jan 20 Dr Peng Telecom and Media Group Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net profit up 110 percent y/y at about 434 million yuan ($71.7 million)

* Says profit more than doubles on bigger users base, rising network usage from data centres and cloud computing

