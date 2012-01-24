(Adds details, background)
Jan 24 Canadian oil and gas producer
Pengrowth Energy Corp expects higher production for
this year as it looks to spend more on its oil and liquids-rich
gas fields in Alberta.
An increasing number of North American companies, including
second-largest U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy
, have curtailed gas output to stem a selloff that has
pushed down prices to levels not seen in about a decade.
Pengrowth said in 2012 all of its drilling activities will
be focused on oil and liquids-rich gas projects.
The percentage of liquids, which command a higher price than
natural gas, is expected to rise to 54 percent of production,
from 51 percent earlier.
The Calgary-based company expects to produce 74,500-76,500
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2012, up from its
2011 estimate of 74,000 boe/d.
Capital budget for the current year is expected to be 3
percent higher at C$625 million, Pengrowth said in a statement.
About 40 percent of the budget has been earmarked to develop
oil and liquids-rich assets at its Swan Hills project in
north-central Alberta.
Shares of the Calgary-based company closed at C$10.72 on
Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
