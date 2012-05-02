May 2 Oil and gas producer Pengrowth Energy Corp posted an 87 percent fall in first-quarter profit.

For the January-March quarter, the company earned C$700,000, or break even on a per share basis, compared with earnings of C$5.4 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Oil and gas sales fell 4 percent to C$328.5 million. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)