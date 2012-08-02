Aug 2 Peninsula Gaming LLC on Thursday sold $350 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PENINSULA GAMING AMT $350 MLN COUPON 8.375 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 8.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/16/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 767 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS