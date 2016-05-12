BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Oil and natural gas producer Penn Virginia Corp and some of its units have filed for bankruptcy protection, the latest company to fall victim to a slump in oil prices.
The company said the restructuring will reduce its long-term debt by more than $1 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oEn8Iu) Further company coverage: