BRIEF-Sprott Focus Trust implements share repurchase program
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
June 25 Penn Virginia Corp's biggest shareholder George Soros reiterated that the oil and gas producer should sell itself and said he would take action if the company failed to do so.
Soros, who took a 9.18 percent stake in the company in March, had said the company should explore strategic options and that he would continue to have talks with the board, shareholders and potential suitors.
As of June 25, Soros, his son Robert Soros, and his fund Soros Fund Management LLC together own 9.53 percent of the company, a regulatory filing showed. (1.usa.gov/Tx5FOZ) (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* USI has been buying up smaller rivals (Adds comments from interview with Caisse executive)