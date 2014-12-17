BRIEF-Hanesbrands CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln
* CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million - sec filing
Dec 17 Canada's Penn West Petroleum Ltd slashed its dividend to 3 Canadian cents per share from 14 Canadian cents, and cut its 2015 capital budget by a quarter due to a big slide in oil prices.
Penn West said its capital budget for the year would drop to C$625 million ($537.6 million) from C$840 million. ($1 = 1.1624 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
* Vaalco energy, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results