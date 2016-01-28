Jan 28 Canada's Penn West Petroleum Ltd cut its 2016 capital budget by as much as 90 percent to C$50 million from a year earlier, to weather a steep plunge in crude oil prices.

The company said it expects to produce 60,000-64,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day this year, about 30 percent lower than its 2015 production estimate in September. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)