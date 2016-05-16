BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 16 Canadian oil and gas producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd said on Monday it may be in default on its financial covenants at the end of the second quarter and raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern.
Penn West had long-term debt of C$1.86 billion (now $1.44 billion) as of March 31. ($1 = 1.2918 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Global Ship Lease Inc- Thomas Lister has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective april 1, 2017
* Expect to deliver operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $250 million in 2017