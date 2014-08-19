By Scott Haggett
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 19 Penn West Petroleum Ltd
, a Canadian oil producer that said last month it had
discovered nearly C$400 million ($364 million) in accounting
irregularities, faces a growing number of lawsuits after its
shares dropped more than a fifth following the admission.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company, one of Canada's largest
conventional oil producers, last month said it will delay the
release of its second-quarter results and revise its financial
statements beginning in 2012. The delay came after it discovered
that C$181 million in operating expenditures were misidentified
as capital spending over the past two years and C$200 million in
expenses were classified as royalty payments.
The changes did not affect the company's net income or cash
flow, but its shares have dropped 21 percent since it revealed
the errors, raising the ire of investors who have launched two
class action suits in Canada. At least 18 U.S. law firms have
said they may pursue litigation against the company.
"We're deciding what the best forum may be to pursue the
claim," said Clint Docken of Calgary-based class-action firm
Docken Klym, which filed a C$400 million suit earlier this month
in the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench against the company and
its management.
The statement of claim says the company should have known
its financial statements were misleading. Penn West did not
immediately return calls seeking comment on the allegations.
Docken said his firm is working with an Ontario-based
counterpart and the case may be heard in Alberta or Ontario.
Another Ontario firm, Toronto-based Rochon Genova LLP, said
on Tuesday it has also commenced a class-action suit. The firm
could not be reached for further comment.
Penn West shares rose 25 Canadian cents to C$7.94 on Tuesday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The shares have dropped 38
percent over the past 12 months, the worst performance among the
stocks included in the exchange's energy index.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)