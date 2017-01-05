BRIEF-Alphinat reports qtrly profit of $259,243
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 5 Canadian oil and gas producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd raised its 2017 capital budget to C$180 million ($135 million) from C$150 million, and said it expected a 15 percent increase in production from core areas.
The Calgary-based company, which had forecast 2016 capital spending of C$90 million, said in November it expected 10 percent core production growth in 2017.
The company also said on Thursday that David Hendry, vice president of finance, will take over form David Dyck as the company's chief financial officer. ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr
* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement