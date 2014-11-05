CALGARY, Alberta Nov 5 Penn West Petroleum Ltd
said on Wednesday it can maintain its dividend and fund
its capital spending program despite falling crude oil prices.
The company, one of Canada's largest conventional crude oil
producers, said the C$225 million($197.4 million) it pays out
annually to shareholders represents just a fourth of its
expected cash flow.
Penn West declared a fourth-quarter dividend of 14 Canadian
cents per share on Wednesday, payable to shareholders as of Dec
31.
(1 US dollar = 1.1400 Canadian dollar)
