(Updates with detail and comment on dividend payout in first
seven paragraphs; updates shares.)
By Scott Haggett and Darshana Sankararaman
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 5 Penn West Petroleum Ltd
, one of Canada's largest conventional oil producers,
said on Wednesday it can pay its dividend and fund its capital
program even as falling oil prices cut into profits.
The company, which on Wednesday reported a surprise
quarterly loss compared with a year-earlier profit, moved to
reassure investors that the 14 Canadian cent per share quarterly
payout is safe, even as its declining share price pushes its
dividend yield above 10 percent.
"This has raised some concerns among some of our key
stakeholders, including the analyst community and shareholders,
about our ability to sustain our dividend," David Dyck, the
company's chief financial officer, said on a conference call. "I
can reiterate that the company remains confident in its ability
to fund its capital expenditure programs and continue to pay a
dividend."
Global crude prices have slipped by about 25 percent since
touching a high of $115 in June, hurt by excess supply,
including from North American shale fields, and weak demand from
China and Europe. Natural gas prices have also been depressed
due to a supply glut in North America.
Still, Dyck said Penn West's annual C$225 million ($197.7
million) outlay for dividends represents just a quarter of the
company's expected cash flow in 2015, a sum the company sees as
manageable.
The company said it expects a C$840 million capital budget
in 2015, an amount it can adjust in the second half of the year
should oil prices weaken further.
Penn West shares were up 5.8 percent to C$4.91 by midday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Penn West posted a net loss of C$15 million, or 3 Canadian
cents per share, compared with a profit of C$34 million, or 7
Canadian cents, a year earlier, hurt by a drop in production and
weaker oil prices.
The company's funds flow, an important measure of its
ability to pay for new projects and drilling, fell 22 percent to
C$231 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, from C$296
million, or 61 Canadian cents.
Gross revenue fell by a fourth to C$584 million in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, as production fell 25 percent to 100,839
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).
Penn West said on Wednesday that average selling prices for
light oil and natural gas liquids fell 5.3 percent to $87.49 per
barrel in the quarter, while average prices for heavy oil fell
14 percent to $72.38 per barrel.
Penn West reiterated its 2014 production forecast of
101,000-106,000 boepd, and said it expected 2015 production to
average 95,000 to 105,000 boepd.
The company said in September it was working to improve
internal controls after a series of accounting errors
misclassified nearly C$300 million in expenses.
(1 US dollar = 1.1384 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting By Scott Haggett and Darshana Sankararaman in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Ted Kerr and Alan
Crosby)