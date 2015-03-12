March 12 Penn West Petroleum Ltd, one
of Canada's largest conventional oil producers, reported a much
bigger loss and cut its quarterly dividend for the second time
in three months, hurt by lower production and a fall in crude
prices.
The company said net loss widened to C$1.77 billion ($1.40
billion), or C$3.57 per share, in the fourth quarter from C$675
million, or C$1.38 per share, a year earlier.
Penn West Cut its quarterly dividend to 1 Canadian cent per
share from 3 Canadian cents.
Total production fell 22 percent to 97,143 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
