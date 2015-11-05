BRIEF-NordLB says hopes complete ship loan deal with KKR in Q2
April 6 NordLB board member Hinrich Holm says at annual press conference
Nov 5 Canadian oil producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd reported a much bigger quarterly loss, hurt by a slump in crude oil prices.
The company's net loss widened to C$764 million ($580 million), or C$1.52 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$15 million, or 3 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company said gross revenue halved to C$295 million. ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SAO PAULO, April 6 Qatar Investment Authority's sold about 2.5 percent of Banco Santander Brasil SA for 2.3 billion reais ($737 million) in a restricted offering after banks exercised an option to buy extra units, the bank said on Thursday.
* Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria