April 30 Canadian oil producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd's quarterly loss more than doubled due to lower production and a fall in crude prices.

Net loss widened to C$248 million ($205.91 million), or 49 Canadian cents per share, from C$89 million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.