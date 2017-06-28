(Corrects to say SEC charged former executives, not current
executives, paragraph 1)
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. financial regulators on
Wednesday said they have charged Canada-based oil and gas
company Penn West Petroleum Ltd and some of its former top
finance executives with accounting fraud.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a statement
alleged that Penn West Petroleum, which changed its name earlier
this week to Obsidian Energy, had moved hundreds of millions of
dollars from operating expense accounts to capital expenditure
accounts. The complaint was filed in federal court in Manhattan.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Grant McCool)