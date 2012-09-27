UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
LONDON, Sept 27 Penna Consulting PLC : * Indications that the outcome for the year will be in line with management's
expectations
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).