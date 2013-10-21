Oct 21 Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc
and J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Monday that
Penney will no longer be represented on Martha Stewart's board
under a revised commercial agreement covering their licensing
and design partnership.
The amended agreement also covers a more focused range of
categories over a shorter period of time ending on June 30,
2017, the companies said.
It was not immediately clear how, if at all, the revised
agreement could affect a major lawsuit the companies face.
Macy's Inc, which had an exclusive deal with Martha
Stewart, sued Penney and Martha Stewart Living last year over a
partnership announced in 2011 in which Penney would open Martha
Stewart home shops at hundreds of stores.