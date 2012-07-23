July 23 U.S. department store chain J.C. Penney
Co Inc said on Monday that it sold a portion of its
stake in a Simon Property Group Inc unit to raise $248
million in cash.
Last year, Penney had decided "it was necessary to review
and, where appropriate, monetize assets that are not core to our
operations," Chief Financial Officer Ken Hannah said. "Today's
announcement represents the first step toward executing this
plan."
The news came just months after Penney said that same-store
sales during the first three months of a new pricing model fell
a far worse-than-expected 18.9 percent. It also posted a large
net loss and cut its dividend.
Following the deal, JCP Realty Inc, a unit of the department
store chain, continues to hold about 205,000 limited partnership
units in Simon's operating partnership.
Simon is the largest owner of U.S. malls and outlet centers.
JPMorgan Securities LLC acted as an adviser for this deal,
Penney said in a statement.
(Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)