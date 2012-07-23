July 23 U.S. department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Monday that it sold a portion of its stake in a Simon Property Group Inc unit to raise $248 million in cash.

Last year, Penney had decided "it was necessary to review and, where appropriate, monetize assets that are not core to our operations," Chief Financial Officer Ken Hannah said. "Today's announcement represents the first step toward executing this plan."

The news came just months after Penney said that same-store sales during the first three months of a new pricing model fell a far worse-than-expected 18.9 percent. It also posted a large net loss and cut its dividend.

Following the deal, JCP Realty Inc, a unit of the department store chain, continues to hold about 205,000 limited partnership units in Simon's operating partnership.

Simon is the largest owner of U.S. malls and outlet centers.

JPMorgan Securities LLC acted as an adviser for this deal, Penney said in a statement. (Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)