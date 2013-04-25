NEW YORK, April 25 Billionaire investor George
Soros reported a 7.9 percent passive stake in J.C. Penney Co
on Thursday, sending shares of the struggling department
store chain up more than 7 percent.
The century-old retailer has been exploring various
capital-raising options with its financial advisers after a
steep sales slump followed former CEO Ron Johnson's attempt at a
turnaround.
Earlier this month, Penney borrowed $850 million from its
$1.85 billion revolving credit facility to help buy inventory
and revamp its business strategy.
Johnson's dramatic changes alienated core customers without
bringing in new ones and led to a 25 percent decline in sales
last year. In early April, Johnson was replaced with his
predecessor Myron Ullman, who is bringing back the old pricing
strategy that relied heavily on coupons to woo shoppers.
In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Soros said he owned
about 17.4 million shares of Penney. Its shares were up 6.6
percent at $16.25 in after-hours trading.