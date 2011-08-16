* Says trading in waste management unit Viridor strong

LONDON, Aug 16 Water and waste company Pennon said it expects higher full-year profits at its waste management unit, Viridor, on the back of strong trading.

Waste management, recycling and renewable energy company Viridor accounts for a third of group profits and Pennon had said in May the unit would boost growth, as projects to generate energy from waste gain acceptance in the UK.

The company said on Tuesday it had decided to proceed with the financing, construction and operation of a 350,000 tonne energy from waste plant in Cardiff.

Pennon added trading for the whole group since March 31 had been in line with its expectations.

"South West Water has a solid platform in place for continued success during the current regulatory period," the company said, adding that water restrictions in the region were "highly unlikely" despite the dry spring.

Shares in Pennon closed at 668 pence on Monday, valuing the business at about 2.4 billion pounds ($3.9 billion).

($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Matt Scuffham)